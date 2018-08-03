SuperFly 3 heads to Los Angeles on September 8

The SuperFly series continues on September 8, 2018, from the Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, California live on HBO headlined by Juan Francisco Estrada who will face Felipe Orucuta in the night’s main event.

“I am very excited to return for a third SuperFly event card and look forward to giving the fans another thrilling fight,” said Estrada (36-3-0, 25 KO’s). “I need to win so I can get a second shot at the WBC Super Flyweight World Title and a rematch against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. I am training in the mountains of Mexico City to be ready for the fight on September 8.”

SuperFly 3 represents Estrada’s third straight appearance in the series.

The co-feature presents a WBO super flyweight title bout with Donnie Nietes (41-1-4, 23 KO’s), who steps up a division for a fourth weight class title when he takes on Aston Palicte.

“We’re very excited to make this announcement today for SuperFly 3”, said 360 Promotions Tom Loeffler, who is spearheading the event. “Our first two Superfly cards were among the most well-received international boxing events over the last year.”

Superfly series regular McWilliams Arroyo is also on the card and faces Kazuto Ioka in the opening telecast of the HBO televised event.