Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation hosting charity event

Boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard has been retired for exactly 20 years yet the Hall of Fame fighter will still throw punches when he feels the need.

Leonard’s latest opponent is diabetes, and with the help of his Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation, Leonard and B. Riley & Co., LLC will present the 8th annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” charity boxing night on Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

The Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel will host the event which will include red carpet arrivals, both silent and live auctions as well as a four-fight fight card which will be presented by Golden Boy Promotions.

The disease strikes close to the heart of Leonard, as the boxer has watched his father and friends fight through the struggle diabetes creates. Since its inception in 2009 the SRLF has provided funding for research to fight all forms of the diabetes epidemic, with the night’s proceeds to go towards the cause.

Special honoree Jackson Blair will receive the 2017 Golden Glove Award. The nine year old has spearheaded his own efforts to raise funding and provide awareness of the diabetic condition.

Celebrities in attendance will include Bill Bellamy (Event Host & Actor/Comedian), Bo Jackson (Former NFL/MLB Athlete), Chris Spencer, (Actor, Black-ish), Cindy Crawford, Craig Robinson (Actor/Comedian), David James Elliott (Actor, Secrets and Lies), En Vogue (R&B/Pop Vocal Group), Holly Robinson Peete (Actress, Chicago Fire), Johnny Gill (Recording Artist), Judge Greg Mathis (TV Personality), Laila Ali Conway (Former Professional Boxer), Magic Johnson, Matthew Rutler, Mia St. John (Professional Boxer), Oscar De La Hoya (Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO), Rande Gerber, Rodney Peete (Former NFL Athlete), Sergio Mora (Professional Boxer), Terry Norris (Former Professional Boxer), Tina Knowles Lawson, Tommy Davidson (Actor/Comedian), and Usher (Actor/Recording Artist).

For more information, visit www.sugarrayleonardfdn.org.