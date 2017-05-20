Canelo-Chavez Jr PPV expected to pass 1M buys

According to Golden Boy Promotions, the May 6 PPV featuring the super middleweight clash between between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., will surpass 1M buys.

“Everything I do is for the fans, and I want to express my gratitude for everyone who watches my fights and shows their support,” Canelo said after hearing of the expected numbers. “My fans are the greatest in the world and this year in September on Mexican Independence weekend, everyone can look forward to another incredible performance.”

The last A-side fighters to bring in at least 1M PPV buys were Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

“These numbers solidify Canelo as the undisputed biggest name in the sport of boxing-simple as that,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “At 26 years old, there is no limit to Canelo’s star power as he continues to cross over to mainstream audiences. Canelo only wants to take on the best and the biggest, and we’re confident he will continue to shatter records as boxing’s new pay-per-view king.”

Alvarez earned a lopsided unanimous decision win over Chavez Jr, and will now face Gennady Golovkin on September 16.