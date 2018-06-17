Spencer Jr. scores first round KO

Errol Spencer Jr. (24-0, 21 KOs) successfully defended his IBF welterweight title on Saturday night at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas with a first-round knockout of mandatory challenger Carlos Ocampo.

Fighting in front of his hometown for the first time as champion, Spence looked poised and picked his spots – setting up his combinations with the jab and taking advantage of body punching opportunities.

Then, during the final seconds of the first round, Spence landed a right and then a left hook to the body that sent Ocampo (22-1, 13 KOs) to the canvas on his knees, where he would be counted out by referee Laurence Cole.

“I was a little disappointed. I wanted to give the crowd their money’s worth,” Spence said afterward. “I wanted him to sustain a bit and give him some punishment, but the body shot got him and I dropped him.”

“I knew if I hit him again he would probably drop,” Spence said. “That was my game plan. I’m the body snatcher. If he reacts weirdly, I just keep going to the body and I keep breaking him down.”

Earlier in the Premier Boxing Champions telecast on Showtime, Danny Roman (24-2-1, 19 KOs) retained his WBA super bantamweight title with a unanimous decision win over Moises Flores (25-1, 17 KOs) with scores of 116-112, 118-110 and 120-108.