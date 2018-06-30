Golovkin-Canelo rematch heads to T-Mobile Arena

HBO has announced that the highly-anticipated rematch between Canelo Alvarez and middleweight champ Gennady Golovkin, which is scheduled for September 15 in Las Vegas, will take place at T-Mobile Arena.

Tickets for the fight will go on sale July 3 at 10 a.m. PT, but those who subscribe to the Golden Boy newsletter can get access to the pre-sale which begins today and runs through July 2 at 10 p.m. PT.

“The truth is that this fight means a lot to me because of all that has happened and all that has been said,” said Canelo Alvarez. “I will prove with my fists that I am the best, and Golovkin will eat all of his words and speculations. I will demonstrate who is the best when I defeat Golovkin soundly on September 15 during Independence Day Weekend, and I’ll make it clear that Mexican boxing is the best.”

After their September 2017 clash, which ended in a disputed draw, their rematch was scheduled for May of this year but was canceled after Canelo failed a voluntary drug test.

Golovkin added, “I am happy that the deal is done and the rematch is back on. I am ready to get back to work in Big Bear with Abel. This is the biggest fight for boxing, the fight everyone wants. It is a fight to see who is best. It is for boxing history. I am happy to be defending my titles on Mexican Independence Day, a great stage for true Mexican-Style boxing. Canelo can walk to the ring last. Canelo can be introduced last. The important thing is who leaves the ring last, and that will be me, as world champion, the people’s champion. See you at the Big Drama Show.”

The fight will air on HBO PPV beginning at 8 p.m. ET 5 p.m. PT.