Spence, Porter meet at LA press conference

Photos: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Welterweight titlists Errol Spence Jr., and Shawn Porter went face to face on Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles to promote their September 28 unification bout that will headline the FOX Sports Premier Boxing Champions PPV from the Staples Center.

“Shawn is a warrior who always comes to fight and leaves his heart on the table. He always comes ready, but I’m in shape and ready for him too. We’re both always in exciting fights and that’s what we’re going to give the fans,” said Spence Jr.

“You’ve seen my growth over the years to where I’m fighting in bigger and bigger stadiums and headlining the pay-per-views. Now I’m in a unification fight, which is what I’ve wanted for a long time.”

Spence Jr. (25-0, 21 KOs) is coming off of an impressive decision win over Mikey Garcia in March, as he looks to add another title to his collection.

“My whole thing is that I’m looking for the stoppage. I want to make a statement that I’m clearing out the division. I want Manny Pacquiao and all of the top names in this division,” added Spence Jr.

Porter (30-2-1, 17 KOs), who has won four straight since his 2016 loss to Keith Thurman, is savoring the opportunity to finally face Spence Jr.

“It was only a matter of time until this fight happened. I’ve been patient my entire career and never rushed anything. For me, this fight is happening on time. He’s amongst the elite of this division now and will be after September 28 no matter what,” said Porter.

“When I beat Errol Spence Jr., it doesn’t mean he’s going away. He’s still elite. But I’m going to take care of him September 28 and go after Manny Pacquiao. That’s the plan.”