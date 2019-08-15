Kovalev-Yarde to air on ESPN+

WBO light heavyweight titlist Sergey Kovalev’s (33-3-1, 18 KOs) mandatory title defense against Anthony Yarde (18-0, 17 KOs) will air on ESPN +.

The fight takes place on August 24 from Traktor Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia, and will stream live beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT.

“I am thrilled to fight for the first time in my hometown of Chelyabinsk,” Kovalev said. “It is a dream to defend my WBO title in front of all my friends and family back home. I am also thankful ESPN+ will show the fight to my fans in the U.S. Thank you to Igor Altushkin, Egis Klimas, Main Events and Top Rank for making this dream a reality, and thank you to Anthony Yarde for agreeing to fight in my home.”

The live stream will also include the cruiserweight clash between Aleksei Papin (11-0, 10 KOs) and Ilunga Makabu (25-2, 24 KOs).