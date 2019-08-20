Munguia, R. Garcia Set for DAZN/GBP Mexican Independence Day Fight Card

In the end, Golden Boy Promotions will end up providing fight fans with a night of boxing on Mexican Independence Day.

After the fallout which led to star fighter Canelo Alvarez opting to fight later this year, GBP brass put together two other stars in their stable for September 14, 2019, this being WBO junior middleweight world titlist Jaime Munguia and rising star Ryan Garcia in separate bouts.

Munguia pits his title against challenger Patrick Allotey in the main event and Garcia will face Avery Sparrow in a lightweight co-main feature.

“I feel very happy for the opportunity of headlining a card on Sept. 14,” said 22-year-old world champion and Tijuana, Mexico native Munguia (33-0, 26 KOs).

“That’s the best date for boxing in the entire year. It’s a great date for Mexico because that’s when we celebrate Mexican Independence Day. I’m proud and honored to be representing Mexico in the festivals for my country. I’ll give my best and I’ll try to deliver a great fight for all the people and for those who will see us.”

DAZN will televise from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

“I’m thankful to Golden Boy and Russell Peltz for the opportunity,” said Avery Sparrow heading into his bout against Garcia.

“Ryan Garcia has yet to be tested, and it’s a big step up for him. It’s not much of a step up in opposition for me. It’s his biggest test, not mine. I’m good fighting at 130, but nobody wants to fight me there, so I’m moving up to 135. I look forward to putting on a great show.”

Ryan Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs) of Victorville, California is a rising star in the sport of boxing and has the opportunity to become a crossover star like his stable mate Canelo Alvarez. The fighters even share the same trainers in Eddy and Chepo Reynoso.

“Sparrow is basically an undefeated fighter with a good amateur background,” said Garcia. “People in boxing that know boxing will know this isn’t an easy fight. It will not be overlooked.”

Pablo Cesar “El Demoledor” Cano, “Ruthless” Romero Duno and Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan will round out the fight card.

Photos: Tom Hogan; Under The Hand Wraps