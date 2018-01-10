Spence Jr. wants to take the top spot in boxing

Errol Spence Jr. (22-0, 19 KOs), who is set to defend his IBF welterweight title for the first time on January 20 against Lamont Peterson, took part in a media day workout on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming fight that takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn – airing live on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Everyone who has seen me fight before knows it won’t be a boring fight. Even if it’s one-sided, it’s always going to be action packed. January 20 is going to be a tremendous fight and I’m going to put on a great performance. I’m planning to dominate.

“Defending my title in Brooklyn will be special. I have family in New York too so it means a lot that I’ll be able to defend at Barclays Center. New York is a boxing city so they really appreciate champions and know the sport.

“I’m excited to be fighting a guy like Lamont Peterson. I’m not fighting a regular no-name fighter. He’s going to bring the best out of me because he’s a true fighter. It makes the whole experience even better,” added Spence Jr.

Last May, Spence Jr. scored an impressive knockout over former titlist Kell Brook, to win his first world title. With his first signature win behind him, Spence Jr. now has his sights set even higher.

“The top spot in the sport is really up for grabs now and I’m coming for it. I don’t care who I have to face or where, I’m going to be the last man standing. That’s why we all get into this sport. I’m extremely confident in myself.

“Lamont and I both have big hearts and I think everyone will be able to see that in the ring. We’re both smart fighters so there might be some feeling out before we get going. But I expect it to be a dogfight.

“This community in Dallas is very important to me. When I was growing up here there were no professional boxers from here that I could look to as a role model. Once you have the resources to give back, it’s important to do it. I love being in the gym and helping the really young guys and giving them something to aspire to.”