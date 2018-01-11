Khan signs three-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing

Former junior welterweight champ Amir Khan (31-4, 19 KOs) has signed a three-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing, that will see him return to action on April 21 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

Khan is coming off an unsuccessful middleweight title bid against Canelo Alvarez this past May and is returning to fight in the UK for the first time since 2013, when he took on Julio Diaz.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Matchroom,” said Khan. “This decision is not one I’ve taken lightly, as I’m at a hugely important time in my career, but having spoken to Eddie at length, it was clear he and I were on the same page in terms of what I want to be doing and what I still want to achieve. I’m determined to win another World Championship and I’m confident I’ve got the right team behind me to help me do so.

“Just as important a factor was the opportunity to fight in the UK for the first time in seven years, and to do so with the support of the British fans and Sky Sports behind me. British boxing is in such a good place and I genuinely can’t wait to get back in that ring with the incredible home support behind me.

Khan, who has been training with Virgil Hunter in the San Francisco Bay Area, will continue to do so, according to Matchroom Boxing.

“I’ve been out of the ring for too long, and I’m desperate to make up for lost time, starting in April.”

According to Hearn, Khan will first fight in April and then again, either in August or September in the hopes of landing another major fight in the winter.