Ortiz to meet Alexander on February 17

The February 17 ‘Premier Boxing Champions’ telecast from El Paso, Texas, will be headlined former welterweight titlists Victor Ortiz and Devon Alexander in a 12-round clash on Fox and Fox Deportes.

Ortiz (32-6-2, 25 KOs) is coming off a KO win over Saul Corral last July, following his knockout loss to Andre Berto in 2016.

“I’m ready to give all I have to defeat Devon Alexander and get my crown back,” said Ortiz. “My priority is to make a strong comeback and putting myself in a position to have my straps once again. I demonstrated what I was made of and did what I said I was going to do in my last fight. I’m facing a great fighter in Devon Alexander and someone I’ve known since we were kids. I don’t hate him, but I will not be his friend on fight night and he won’t be mine. I’m ready to prove everyone wrong starting on Feb. 17.”

Alexander (27-4, 14 KOs) meanwhile, returned to the ring this past November, following a three-year layoff, to decision Walter Castillo.

“I’m excited to get back in there against a fighter like Victor Ortiz,” said Alexander. “We’ve known each other a long time but never fought in the amateurs, so this should be interesting. My speed, quickness and smarts will win me this fight. Victor checks out sometimes when he can’t hit you, so my skills will be the difference. I’m ready for any challenge that’s brought my way. When I’m 100 percent, nobody can beat me.”