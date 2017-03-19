Rungvisai stuns Chocolatito for super flyweight title

In a sensational battle, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (42-4-1, 38 KOs) scored a stunning majority decision win over the previously unbeaten WBC super flyweight champ Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (46-1, 38 KOs) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Rungvisai demonstrated his willingness to trade with Chocolatito early on and in the first round, connected with a body shot that floored an off-balance Gonzalez.

In the third round, Gonzalez suffered a bad cut over his right eye by an unintentional headbutt, while a second headbutt in the sixth made things worse, and resulted in a point deduction for Rungvisai.

The two continued going back and forth with Gonzalez working to the body and landing his right hands, while Rungvisai kept attacking the cut, making Gonzalez a bloody mess. In the end, the judges had it 113-113, 114-112 and 114-112 in favor of Rungvisai. 3MoreRounds scored it 114-112 for Gonzalez.