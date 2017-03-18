Jacobs dismisses same-day weigh-in; can’t win IBF title

Daniel Jacobs did not appear for his same day weigh-in as required by the IBF, according to K2 Promotions, and as such, as relinquished his ability to win that title on Saturday night.

Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs), who will defend his WBC, WBA and IBF titles, weighed in this morning at 169.6 pounds. The WBC and WBA aren’t requiring Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) to do the same, so those titles are still winnable by Jacobs.

Lindsey Tucker of the IBF stated, “Golovkin is defending his IBF title, however Jacobs cannot acquire the title with a victory because he did not participate in the required IBF same-day weigh-in.

Added Tom Loeffler of K2 Promotions, “Gennady is very excited to defend all of his titles tonight at Madison Square Garden and live on HBO Pay-Per-View against Daniel Jacobs in this matchup of the two best middleweights in the world.”

The fight airs tonight on HBO PPV at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.