Pedraza and Stevenson on Crawford-Horn undercard

Top Rank has announced that both Jose Pedraza and Shakur Stevenson will compete in separate fights on the June 9 Top Rank card on ESPN+.

Pedraza (23-1, 12 KOs) will challenge Antonio Moran (22-2, 15 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight fight, while Stevenson (6-0, 3 KOs), the 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist, will face Aelio Mesquita (16-1, 14 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight contest.

Also, unbeaten welterweight contender Jose Benavidez (26-0, 17 KOs) will take on Frank Rojas (22-0, 21 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Crawford vs. Horn and Pedraza vs. Moran will be streamed on ESPN+ beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET. / 6:30 p.m. PT, while Stevenson vs. Mesquita, Benavidez vs. Rojas, and other undercard bouts will be shown on ESPN+ starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.