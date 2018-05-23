IBF convention begins May 28

The 35th International Boxing Federation convention takes place from May 28 through June 1 in St. Vincent, Italy in an event that will provide informational seminars for referees, judges and medical personnel as well as present awards for 2017’s Fight of the Year, both male and female Fighter of the Year, Most Active Promoter and Championship Rings for IBF titlists who made three or more successful defenses.

The Saint Vincent Resort and Casino will be the location where IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby will receive the prestigious Jersey Joe Walcott Award for male Fighter of the Year and Female Fighter of the Year honors will go to Debora Dionicius of Argentina, who has held her IBF bantamweight title since 2012.

Fight of the Year will be awarded to the IBF heavyweight title bout between Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko.

Championship Ring recipients include Anthony Joshua, Gennady Golovkin, Jerwin Ancajas, Jennifer Han, Lee Selby and Maiva Hamadouche.

Awards will also be given to the IBF’s USBA, Intercontinental, Pan Pacific/Australasian, Asia and Continental Africa divisions for their Fights of the Year and Most Active Promoter.

Also planned are welcoming ceremonies, a special ‘Meet The Champs’ event as well as the culmination of festivities with the Awards Dinner where the fighters are set to receive their recognition.

“The IBF is proud of its champions and we are honored to celebrate their remarkable careers and achievements during our Annual Awards Banquet this year in Saint Vincent,” noted IBF President Daryl Peoples.

“These men and women work hard striving for their success and these distinctions are well deserved.”