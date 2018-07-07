Pacquiao-Matthysse lands on ESPN+

The recently announced clash between Manny Pacquiao and Lucas Matthysse, which takes place on July 14, will stream live on ESPN+ beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Pacquiao(59-7-2, 38 KOs) has been out of action since a disputed decision loss to Jeff Horn last year in Australia but will challenge for Matthysse’s (39-4, 36 KOs) WBA welterweight title in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Matthysse won the vacant title in January with an eighth-round knockout over Tewa Kiram.

In the co-feature, Jhack Tepora (21-0, 16 KOs) will face Edivaldo Ortega (26-1-1, 12 KOs) for the vacant WBA featherweight title.

“I am very happy that all of my fans in America will have a chance to watch my next fight on ESPN+, and I am looking forward to putting on a show,” Pacquiao said. “Matthysse is a great opponent. I am training with all of my heart because I want to be champion again.”