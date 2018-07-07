Connect with us

Pacquiao-Matthysse lands on ESPN+

The fight will stream live on July 14 from Malaysia.

The recently announced clash between Manny Pacquiao and Lucas Matthysse, which takes place on July 14, will stream live on ESPN+ beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Pacquiao(59-7-2, 38 KOs) has been out of action since a disputed decision loss to Jeff Horn last year in Australia but will challenge for Matthysse’s (39-4, 36 KOs) WBA welterweight title in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Matthysse won the vacant title in January with an eighth-round knockout over Tewa Kiram.

In the co-feature, Jhack Tepora (21-0, 16 KOs) will face Edivaldo Ortega (26-1-1, 12 KOs) for the vacant WBA featherweight title.

“I am very happy that all of my fans in America will have a chance to watch my next fight on ESPN+, and I am looking forward to putting on a show,” Pacquiao said. “Matthysse is a great opponent. I am training with all of my heart because I want to be champion again.”

