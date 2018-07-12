Inoue joins the World Boxing Super Series

WBA bantamweight titlist Naoya Inoue (16-0, 14 KOs) has officially joined Season II of the World Boxing Super Series.

Inoue, who recently earned a title in a third weight class, by knocking out Jamie McDonnell in the first round in May, will compete in the bantamweight division for the tournament.

“It is an honor to be able to participate and compete in such a great tournament,” said Inoue.

“Of course I will win [the Muhammad Ali Trophy ] and as the winner of the tournament, I will continue onto the next journey of my boxing career!” exclaimed Inoue.

“Inoue has become one of the biggest idols in his native Japan and now gets the chance to showcase his skills in the Ali Trophy tournament, the greatest stage of all,” added Kalle Sauerland, Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer.

Season II of the WBSS will feature the bantamweight, super lightweight, and a yet-to-be-announced division.