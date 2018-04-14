Murata set for title defense on Sunday in Japan

Ryota Murata, who earned a gold medal in the 2012 Olympics, is set to defend his WBA middleweight title in Yokohama, Japan against Emanuele Blandamura.

“I’m looking forward to defending my title in front of my home fans,” Murata said following Friday’s news conference at the Hotel Grand Palace. “Blandamura has excellent speed, and I think he has great timing and rhythm.”

Should Murata successfully defend his title, he says he’s ready to take on anyone in the division.

“I will fight anyone, anywhere, anytime,” Murata said.

Murata vs. Blandamura will air on a special Top Rank on ESPN card at 8 a.m. PT via ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.