Charlo, Centeno discuss upcoming fight

Jermall Charlo and Hugo Centeno, who will go head-to-head on the April 21 Premier Boxing Champions card from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, spoke about their upcoming clash earlier today.

The two were supposed to have met on March 3, but Centeno suffered a rib injury in training camp, that forced him to withdraw from the fight.

“My ribs are fine,” said Centeno. “It was a minor injury, but there was no way I could have fought on our originally scheduled date when it happened. I feel great now though. It healed perfectly.”

“I am just excited by this opportunity,” added Centeno. “Charlo can say whatever he wants. None of it is going to affect me. On April 21, it’s just me and him in that ring and anything can happen.”

Charlo, who previously held a title at 154-pounds, is looking forward to making his mark in the middleweight division.

“I want to send a message to the world that I’m going to dominate the 160-pound division, while my brother proves he’s the best 154-pounder on the planet,” said Charlo. “Once I get my shot, you will all see what I’m talking about. Hugo Centeno Jr. is just in the way of that process. After April 21, you’ll be able to see what I’m really made of.”

“I’ve got to go through him to get to my goal. We’ll see if he’s able to hold up against the power, speed, and athleticism that I have. If not, I’m going to hurt him, real bad.”