‘Big Drama Show’ vs Derevyanchenko at MSG for IBF Title in October

The ‘Big Drama Show’ returns to Madison Square Garden as Gennady Golovkin is set to face Sergiy Derevyanchenko on October 5, 2019 for the vacant International Boxing Federation’s middleweight title.

“Everyone knows that I consider Madison Square Garden as my home away from home and there is nothing better than fighting there again. It is old school,” said Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 KOs).

“On October 5, it’s going to be a good fight. Every time I enter the ring I try to give my fans the fight they want to see, the show they deserve. This will be such a fight. We will bring back Big Drama Show to the ring of The Garden and to DAZN. Don’t miss it. You will see everything you love in the sport of boxing. See you in New York.”

The IBF title became vacant when the organization stripped Canelo Alvarez of the title earlier this month. Alvarez won the title in May 2019 by defeating Daniel Jacobs in Las Vegas, yet failed to set up a defense of the IBF belt and was thus stripped.

“I’m very excited that my team has secured another opportunity for me to fight for the Middleweight championship of the world,” said Derevyanchenko.

“I have a great deal of respect for ‘GGG’ and look forward to proving in the ring that I will be up to challenge and fulfill my lifelong dream of becoming a world champion. Those in attendance at Madison Square Garden and watching on DAZN will see an outstanding battle on Saturday October 5 – I can’t wait to enter the ring.”

Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 KOs), will make his second bid for the IBF title. The Ukrainian fought Jacobs for the crown in October 2018 and lost a split decision. Derevyanchenko notched a win in April 2019 and again found himself the IBF’s No. 1 contender.

“They call it the Big Drama Show and that’s exactly what the fans will enjoy at MSG on October 5, live on DAZN,” said promoter Eddie Hearn, who recently entered a partnership co-promotion with Team Golovkin.

“Gennadiy has a chance to regain his World Middleweight crown and Sergiy will bring the fire – the styles should gel brilliantly for a brutal battle. We look forward to a fantastic event with a stacked card at the iconic Mecca of boxing.”

The aforementioned DAZN will televise. Tickets go on sale at 12pm ET on Friday with full details on prices to be released on Thursday.