Munguia KO’s Alottey on DAZN, Crews Now Unified Women’s Champion

Jaime Munguia returned to form as a come-forward, pressure fighter with his fourth round KO win over Patrick Alottey in the main event of a DAZN presentation from Carson, California in front of 7,311 fans on Mexican Independence Day weekend 2019.

Munguia (34-0, 27 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico defended his WBO junior-middleweight title for the fifth time on the fight card production from Golden Boy Promotions with two knockdowns in round three and a voluntary knee following a body shot in the fourth. Alottey beat the count, yet Team Alottey stopped the proceedings at 2:18 of the fourth round.

“I’m happy with my performance. This was a good victory to celebrate Mexican Independence Day weekend,” said Munguia, who had his first bout under new trainer and Hall of Fame inductee Erik Morales.

“I felt good. It was a process working him and breaking him down. When I knocked him down with a body shot he was breathing heavy.”

Munguia has been mentioned as a possible foe for GBP and DAZN stablemate Canelo Alvarez in recent years, and plans are for Munguia to eventually move up to a full-fledged middleweight in his next contest.

“I will talk to my team and think about what’s next,” he said. “I can’t tell you right now who my next opponent will be. I will likely move up to 160, have two fights and see if we can fight for a world title.”

In the night’s co-main event, Franchon Crews dominated Maricela Cornejo over 10 championship rounds in defense of her WBC super-middleweight title and added the vacant WBO super-middleweight title.

Crews, (6-1, KO) was the heavier handed of the two and landed the more meaningful punches of the women fighters throughout the contest which featured no knockdowns.

After 10 championship rounds judge Daniel Sandoval had it 97-93, with Pat Russell and Carla Caiz scoring it 98-92 all for Crews. The fight was a rematch of a Mexican Independence Day weekend fight in 2018 which Crews also won via decision.

“I’m so happy. First of all, I have history with Mexico, my sister is Mexican, I love boxing just like you. I’m for unity and this is not just for me. This is for women boxers from Mexico and China and Russia and America.”