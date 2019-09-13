Canelo to Face Kovalev for Title in 4th Weight Class Nov 2

It was announced today that Canelo Alvarez will face Sergey Kovalev on November 2, 2019 with his sights set on winning a title in his fourth weight class.

Alvarez, (51-1-2, 34 KOs) will challenge Kovalev for the Russian’s WBO Light Heavyweight title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in an event televised live on DAZN.

“The second phase of my career is continuing just as we had planned, and that’s why we are continuing to make great fights to enter into the history books of boxing,” said Canelo Alvarez, who was last in the ring in May 2019 when he unified middleweight titles in defeating Daniel Jacobs at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“That’s also why I’ve decided to jump two weight classes against one of the most feared champions of recent years. Kovalev is a dangerous puncher, and he’s naturally the bigger man, but that’s the kind of challenges and risks that I like to face.”

Kovalev, (34-3-1, 28 KOs) defended his WBO title in August 2019 with a stoppage win against Anthony Yarde and now looks to make a second defense of his title against Alvarez.

“In order to be the best you have to beat the best. I have always tried to fight the toughest opponents in my division, but many have ducked me throughout my career. Canelo wanted to fight me; to step up to higher weight and challenge for my belt. I will be ready on November 2nd. Thank you, Main Events, Kathy Duva, Egis Klimas, DAZN and Canelo for making this fight happen.”

“We promised to make this fight happen, and now we are delivering it,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions.

“Historic fights have been a hallmark of this company, and we are pleased to once again live up to the high expectations we’ve set for our fans. The best pound-for-pound fighter is also boxing’s biggest star. Few fighters in boxing’s history can claim to be both like Canelo Alvarez. Now, he’ll look to become a four-division world champion against one of the most dangerous fighters of recent years, and I’m certain that he will stop him. There’s no better home for this than on the DAZN platform or live at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.”

Image Credit: Joe Serrat