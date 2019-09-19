News
Canelo Meets The Press for Nov 2 Kovalev Fight
More in News
-
Munguia KO’s Alottey on DAZN, Crews Now Unified Women’s Champion
Jaime Munguia returned to form as a come-forward, pressure fighter with his fourth round...
-
Canelo to Face Kovalev for Title in 4th Weight Class Nov 2
It was announced today that Canelo Alvarez will face Sergey Kovalev on November 2,...
-
Adidas Corners With Trainer R. Garcia/RGBA
Noted trainer Robert Garcia landed a major sponsorship from Adidas. The apparel company branded...
-
Lomachenko unifies lightweight titles
Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) successfully unified the WBC/WBA/WBO lightweight titles on Saturday night...