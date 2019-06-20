Mikey Garcia – Erik Morales Weigh-In for Exhibition Bout This Weekend

Fans are invited to the official weigh-in on June 22, 2019 for Garcia vs. Morales in advance of their exhibition bout to raise proceeds for injured fighter Izaac Colunga.

Colunga, a rising featherweight prospect and Mikey Garcia Promotions fighter, was shot at a residence in Riverside, California in March 2019. Funds are being raised by the boxing community, most notably with this weekends bout featuring star Mikey Garcia and Hall of Fame inductee Erik Morales.

Garcia, a former world-title holder and current pound for pound boxer, spoke with ESNnews about the event.

The weigh in for the fight takes place on June 22, 2019 at Proabition in downtown Riverside (3597 Main Street). Events begin with a brunch from 10 AM – 3 PM, and the weigh-in will occur at 3 PM.

There will be meet and greet opportunities with both fighters, a photo-booth and free giveaways.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to Colunga’s recovery.

There is also a GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/team-colunga

Tickets for the Sunday fight, which will include a full fight card of professional boxing, are available here: https://www.teamgarciapromotions.com/