MGP WEIGH-IN FOR EXHIBITION BOUT JUNE 23

Mikey Garcia Promotions Fight Card June 23, 2019

***Mikey Garcia vs Erik Morales***

Tickets available at: www.teamgarciapromotions.com

Proceeds to be donated to Team Colunga

GoFundMe: www.gofundme.com/f/team-colunga

