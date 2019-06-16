Fury Smashes Schwarz in 2

Photo: ESPN Images

Tyson Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) made his Las Vegas debut on Saturday night at the MGM Grand and laid waste to Tom Schwarz (24-1, 16 KOs) to remain unbeaten and keep his hopes alive of a rematch with WBC heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder.

Before Fury put on a boxing clinic, he summoned his inner Apollo Creed by dressing up in a USA-themed top hat and robe, while heading to the ring to James Brown’s “Living in America” – reminiscent of Rocky IV.

Fury boxed beautifully in the first round, popping his jab and setting up short combinations with punches from all different angles.

In the second, Fury came out in the southpaw stance and landed a crisp uppercut that stunned Schwarz. Moments later, Fury unloaded with a combination that sent Schwarz down.

Schwarz made it to his feet but Fury stepped on the gas and peppered him with punches along the ropes before referee Kenny Bayless finally waived it off at 2:54 of the second round.

The fight, promoted by Top Rank, streamed live on ESPN+.