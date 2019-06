Snaps: Raymundo Dioses

Mikey Garcia Promotions held their second fight card this year in San Bernardino, California on June 23, 2019 which featured a special exhibition bout between Mikey Garcia and Erik Morales, as well as a full fight card in support of fighter Izaac Colunga. #izaacstrong

Mother of Izaac Colunga, family friend Serissa Thompson

Parents of Izaac Colunga with special WBC belt

National Anthems: Janet Uribe