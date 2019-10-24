Connect with us

News

Flores Upsets Ruiz at TBP in Ontario!!!

Results:

Javier Flores KO2 Angel Ruiz
George Acosta UD Roberto Almazan
Alec Zavala KO1 Carlos Apodaca
Ivan Zarate UD Neri Garcia
Golden Garcia D Hector Garcia

