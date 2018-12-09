Mayweather-Tenshin to be a boxing exhibition

The previously announced, and then denied bout between Floyd Mayweather and Japanese kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukama is back on for December 31 in Saitama, Japan.

This time however, there is more clarity as to what the fight is all about. Mayweather Promotions has now provided additional details – the fight is now a three-round exhibition bout using straight boxing rules.

Both fighters will wear 8oz RIZIN gloves and the weight limit is set to 147 pounds. There will be no judges and while this will be full contact, the result won’t be official in either of the two’s boxing or kickboxing records.

“This is a great way for me to go out there and give people some entertainment,” said Mayweather at a recent media workout. “It’s an exhibition match, but it’s giving me a chance to do something different.

“I love competing against fighters from all walks of life like in my amateur days. It’s all about entertainment. Nine minutes of entertainment. It’s going to be amazing.

“I’m in the entertainment business. That’s what I go out there to do. I love to do this. I’m working out to put on a show for three rounds.”

Nasukawa, who was recently in Las Vegas as well during the media workout, added, “This is my first time coming to Las Vegas and I’m very excited to be here. The fight is very close and I’m training hard every day to face Mayweather and leave a mark.

“This is a great opportunity and we’re happy to take it. I’m going to put everything out there and show my strengths. I think that I’m the faster fighter. I’m going to use my weapons against him.

“There’s never been a Japanese fighter to face Floyd Mayweather in the ring. As an athlete, this is something that’s a great honor and a challenging task. I’d like to make a big impression.”