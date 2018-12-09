Kovalev-Alvarez rematch set for February 2

The highly-anticipated rematch between WBO light heavyweight titlist Eleider Alvarez and former champ Sergey Kovalev will take place on February 2, 2018, at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.

The fight will air live on ESPN at 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST.

The two met earlier this year in August when Alvarez (24-0, 12 KOs) scored a stunning seventh-round knockout over Kovalev (32-3-1, 28 KOs), who has now gone 2-3 in his last five bouts after a amounting a 30-0-1 record.

The undercard itself will also air live via the ESPN+ and tickets will go on sale on December 14 at 10 a.m. CST, priced at $225, $165, $85, $55, and $25.

”The fact that Kovalev said it was a mistake and that I was lucky is motivation for me,” Alvarez said. “He is a sore loser, and I will make sure there will be a second ‘accident.’ I expect Kovalev to be stronger in that second fight. I expect the best Kovalev because he won’t underestimate me this time, but I am fully aware of this. I am able to be even better than in the last fight.”

“I am very thankful to fight on ESPN on Feb. 2,” Kovalev said. “I will look to take back my title and put on a great show for the fans. Together with my new trainer, Buddy McGirt, I will be ready for Alvarez.”