Live Blog: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.

Our live round-by-round blog will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
Be sure to refresh the page often.
Up first is Manuel Avila vs. Joseph Diaz Jr.
Avila vs. Diaz Jr.: Diaz is already having success with the right hooks. Avila will need to watch out for those.
Diaz can earn himself a title shot with a win tonight.
Second round was more competitive. Diaz still throwing the one-two but Avila got his jab going and is looking for combinations.
Halfway through the 5th round, both fighters have been tactical but aggressive.
Avila has a cut over his left eye…will be something to keep an eye on (no pun intended).
Avila is pawing at the cut over his eye…seems to be bothering him here in the 6th.
The pace of this fight between Diaz and Avila has really slowed down.
(Canelo Alvarez has arrived to T-Mobile Arena)
Late money on Chavez Jr. has dropped Canelo from about a 6-1 favorite to a 4-1 favorite. (Got as high as about a 7.5-1 favorite).
Another round in the books. Diaz in control.
We’re in the 10th and final round…Diaz seems content to score and win rounds…not much aggression.
Diaz bleeding again from his left eye but the fight is almost over.
Scores are 100-90, 99-91, 99-91 for Joseph Diaz Jr.
Lucas Matthysse’s ring return is next.
Lucas Matthysse (37-4, 34 KOs) vs. Emanuel Taylor (20-4, 14 KOs)
Matthysse sure has a lot of new tattoos…
Matthysse stunned Taylor at the end of the first round with a right hand.
Good second round for Matthysse. He’s looking sharp and is throwing combinations.
An accidental clash of heads opens up a cut over the eye of Matthysse.
Down goes Taylor from a right hand!
After the cut, Taylor started opening up and landed some good shots but got overconfident…he’s back up and trading again with Matthysse.
30-26 for Matthysse on our scorecard.
Looks like Taylor’s cut under his left eye now here in the 4th.
Matthysse on the attack and has Taylor backing up.
Taylor goes down again and he’s in bad shape!
Ref waves it off….Matthysse gets a 5th round TKO.
David Lemieux (37-3, 33 KOs) vs. Marco Reyes (35-4, 26 KOs)
Lemieux coming out swinging already.
Reyes having trouble taking Lemieux’s right hands in the 1st.
A left hook from Lemieux cuts Reyes over his right eye pretty badly in the 2nd.
Lemieux on the attack in the 3rd. Reyes still bleeding and Lemieux is landing hard uppercuts.
Reyes taking some thumping punches…he may not last much longer.
Reyes showing a helluva chin…not sure how he didn’t go down in that last round.
Reyes actually landed two really good right hands in the 4th and Lemieux might’ve been buzzed…interesting.
Reyes doing pretty well in the 5th..he’s still landing the one-two and Lemieux is still applying pressure but he’s thinking twice about rushing in.
The fight has become competitive now….5th round ends.
Close 6th round and Reyes loses his mouthpiece again. He may get warned soon.
Reyes bleeding profusely above his right eye…
One of Lemieux’s best rounds….we go to the 8th now.
Lemieux stuns Reyes early in the 8th…he’s landing some left hooks now.
10th and final round, Lemieux wearing out Reyes, who keeps bleeding.
Fight is over and we go to the scorecards.
Judges’ scores are in: 99-90, 99-90, and 98-91 for David Lemieux.
Main event is up next…will likely be another 20 min or so.
The Mexican national anthem is being sung now.
U.S. national anthem time.
National anthems out of the way; we now await the ring entrances.
Here comes Chavez Jr. on his way to the ring…
And now Canelo on his way to the ring, who’s getting a chorus of boos.
Fighter introductions underway
“Let’s get ready to rumblllllllllllee!”
Both fighters have been announced and we go to the referee’s instructions….here we go!
Julio Cesar Chavez (50-2-1, 32 KOs) Jr. vs. Canelo Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs)
Chavez looks huge in comparison to Canelo!
Canelo throwing his jab and follows up with a right hand. Chavez looking to land his left hooks to the body.
Lead left hook for Canelo as he follows Chavez around the ring. More jabs from Canelo and then an overhand right…we’re halfway through the 1st round.
You can sense the tension…crowd is pumped up. Chavez comes in with a left hook to the body but backing up. Canelo with a jab and then Chavez backs away.
First round is over. Canelo likely takes it. 10-9.
Rd 2: Canelo digging to the body as Chavez gets close. Canelo noticeably quicker but Chavez sneaks in his own combo to the body.
Canelo lands a hook to the head and body and then Chavez connects with a right….Chavez gets . Canelo along the ropes and lands a combo.
Nice right uppercut lands for Canelo when Chavez ducked low. They are forehead-to-forehead as they go go the body but Canelo’s quicker punches are getting in first.
Canelo landing the jab despite the disadvantage in reach and height. He’s forcing Chavez to fight going backward. 2nd round was clearly Canelo’s.
Chavez not busy enough yet; he needs to start picking it up soon.
Golovkin is at ringside by the way.
Chavez still not throwing enough and Canelo is getting in hooks and uppercuts on the inside here in the 3rd.
Left hook to the body lands for Chavez and then Canelo lands a right. The jab is still connecting for Canelo and a welt is forming under the right eye for Chave and is bleeding from the nose now.
Dominant 3rd round for Canelo. Chavez needs to switch up the gameplan immediately.
4th round and Canelo is putting on a boxing clinic on Chavez Jr.
Chavez just not throwing back much…he’s getting peppered from the outside…Canelo too quick for him so far.
Canelo landing some big punches in the 4th…right crosses, uppercuts, jabs…you name it. It’s a beatdown right now.
Chavez has no answers for Canelo…he looks thoroughly discouraged at the moment.
40-36 Canelo and it’s not even close. Alvarez is not even sitting down between rounds.
Canelo is landing at will in the 5th. Rights, lefts, etc.
Chavez ducks right into a right uppercut from Canelo. A minute left to go in the round and Canelo snapping the jab.
Fans cheering on Canelo
I have it 50-45 for Canelo. Chavez’s corner telling him to start throwing more punches.
6th round and Chavez hasn’t won a round. Not even close right now. Canelo still going to the body with both hands and works his way in with the jab.
Chavez just can’t seem to let his hands go even when Canelo stops punching and gets in front of him.
Chavez moves Canelo towards the ropes, though Canelo seems to be letting him…Chavez goes to the body but then waits. Canelo is inviting him to throw, perhaps looking for a counter.
Canelo seems to have taken the round off yet still won. 60-54 Canelo.
We’re in the 7th round and Chavez tries trapping Canelo on the ropes and he’s at least throwing shots but Canelo coming back with uppercuts.
Chavez throwing hooks to the body and Canelo retaliates with uppercuts. Chavez’s eyes are swelling up.
Another round in the books; another one for Canelo.
We’re in the 8th and Chavez just keeps backing up while Canelo tees off.
Chavez going to the body here in the mid part of the round while Canelo looks for counters. Canelo’s right hand keeps connecting and then he goes to the body.
Canelo’s giving Chavez a beating folks.
9th round and Chavez looks overwhelmed. Canelo is playing with him.
Chavez actually holding in this round.
The jab from Canelo keeps blooding up Chavez’s nose.
The 10th has begun…not sure why Chavez’s corner is allowing this beating to continue.
Sick left hook to the body from Canelo as the fans have completely turned on Chavez.
More of the same in the 10th…crowd upset w/Chavez and Canelo beating on him.
11th round has begun but what for? Canelo looks like he’s in a sparring session.
Canelo having his way with Chavez and he seems content to outbox him. Chavez barely throwing anything back.
12th and final round coming up. This was brutal.
Halfway through the 12th and Canelo continues to land his rights. Chavez can’t do a thing.
And the fight is finally over. Canelo wins every round. A huge stinker.
All three judges will likely have it 120-108.
And that’s exactly how the judges scored it.
We’ll stick around a few moments longer to get some quotes before signing off.
Chavez: “He [Canelo] beat me from the outside, he’s a great fighter.”
Chavez: “I wanted to box him and I just needed to throw more punches.”
Chavez: “He’s a good fighter and very fast.”
Canelo: “I showed I could move, I could box, I could do everything against a bigger fighter.”
Canelo: “I thought he was going to throw more punches but he wouldn’t do it.”
Canelo says he wanted to experiment not sitting between rounds since he does it in training and he felt good doing it.
Canelo asked who his next opponent is. “Golovkin is next!”
And now Golovkin is making his way to the ring!!
Golovkin: “I’m very excited…we’re ready.”
Golovkin: “He is [the best opponent he’s ever faced]”
HBO confirms…Golovkin vs. Canelo on Sep. 16. Goodnight folks!
