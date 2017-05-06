Connect with us

Live Blog: Canelo vs. Chavez Jr.

Check in with our live round-by-round blog of Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. from Las Vegas.

Photo: Tom Hogan – Hoganphotos / GBP

Our live round-by-round blog will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Be sure to refresh the page often.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20176:02 pm

Welcome to our live blog! We will be providing updates throughout the night, and then go round-by-round for the main event.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20176:06 pm

Up first is Manuel Avila vs. Joseph Diaz Jr.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20176:09 pm

Avila vs. Diaz Jr.: Diaz is already having success with the right hooks. Avila will need to watch out for those.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20176:11 pm

Diaz can earn himself a title shot with a win tonight.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20176:15 pm

Second round was more competitive. Diaz still throwing the one-two but Avila got his jab going and is looking for combinations.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20176:25 pm

Halfway through the 5th round, both fighters have been tactical but aggressive.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20176:28 pm

Avila has a cut over his left eye…will be something to keep an eye on (no pun intended).

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20176:29 pm

Avila is pawing at the cut over his eye…seems to be bothering him here in the 6th.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20176:32 pm

The pace of this fight between Diaz and Avila has really slowed down.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20176:34 pm

(Canelo Alvarez has arrived to T-Mobile Arena)

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20176:35 pm

Late money on Chavez Jr. has dropped Canelo from about a 6-1 favorite to a 4-1 favorite. (Got as high as about a 7.5-1 favorite).

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20176:39 pm

Another round in the books. Diaz in control.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20176:44 pm

We’re in the 10th and final round…Diaz seems content to score and win rounds…not much aggression.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20176:46 pm

Diaz bleeding again from his left eye but the fight is almost over.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20176:49 pm

Scores are 100-90, 99-91, 99-91 for Joseph Diaz Jr.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20176:50 pm

Lucas Matthysse’s ring return is next.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20176:54 pm

Lucas Matthysse (37-4, 34 KOs) vs. Emanuel Taylor (20-4, 14 KOs)

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20176:57 pm

Matthysse sure has a lot of new tattoos…

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20176:59 pm

Matthysse stunned Taylor at the end of the first round with a right hand.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:03 pm

Good second round for Matthysse. He’s looking sharp and is throwing combinations.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:04 pm

An accidental clash of heads opens up a cut over the eye of Matthysse.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:05 pm

Down goes Taylor from a right hand!

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:06 pm

After the cut, Taylor started opening up and landed some good shots but got overconfident…he’s back up and trading again with Matthysse.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:08 pm

30-26 for Matthysse on our scorecard.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:09 pm

Looks like Taylor’s cut under his left eye now here in the 4th.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:10 pm

Matthysse on the attack and has Taylor backing up.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:14 pm

Taylor goes down again and he’s in bad shape!

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:14 pm

Ref waves it off….Matthysse gets a 5th round TKO.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:22 pm

David Lemieux (37-3, 33 KOs) vs. Marco Reyes (35-4, 26 KOs)

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:24 pm

Lemieux coming out swinging already.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:25 pm

Reyes having trouble taking Lemieux’s right hands in the 1st.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:29 pm

A left hook from Lemieux cuts Reyes over his right eye pretty badly in the 2nd.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:32 pm

Lemieux on the attack in the 3rd. Reyes still bleeding and Lemieux is landing hard uppercuts.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:33 pm

Reyes taking some thumping punches…he may not last much longer.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:35 pm

Reyes showing a helluva chin…not sure how he didn’t go down in that last round.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:38 pm

Reyes actually landed two really good right hands in the 4th and Lemieux might’ve been buzzed…interesting.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:41 pm

Reyes doing pretty well in the 5th..he’s still landing the one-two and Lemieux is still applying pressure but he’s thinking twice about rushing in.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:42 pm

The fight has become competitive now….5th round ends.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:45 pm

Close 6th round and Reyes loses his mouthpiece again. He may get warned soon.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:50 pm

Reyes bleeding profusely above his right eye…

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:51 pm

One of Lemieux’s best rounds….we go to the 8th now.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20177:53 pm

Lemieux stuns Reyes early in the 8th…he’s landing some left hooks now.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:01 pm

10th and final round, Lemieux wearing out Reyes, who keeps bleeding.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:03 pm

Fight is over and we go to the scorecards.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:05 pm

Judges’ scores are in: 99-90, 99-90, and 98-91 for David Lemieux.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:11 pm

Main event is up next…will likely be another 20 min or so.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:14 pm

The Mexican national anthem is being sung now.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:16 pm

U.S. national anthem time.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:18 pm

National anthems out of the way; we now await the ring entrances.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:21 pm

Here comes Chavez Jr. on his way to the ring…

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:22 pm

And now Canelo on his way to the ring, who’s getting a chorus of boos.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:26 pm

Fighter introductions underway

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:28 pm

“Let’s get ready to rumblllllllllllee!”

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:30 pm

Both fighters have been announced and we go to the referee’s instructions….here we go!

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:31 pm

Julio Cesar Chavez (50-2-1, 32 KOs) Jr. vs. Canelo Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs)

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:31 pm

Chavez looks huge in comparison to Canelo!

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:32 pm

Canelo throwing his jab and follows up with a right hand. Chavez looking to land his left hooks to the body.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:32 pm

Lead left hook for Canelo as he follows Chavez around the ring. More jabs from Canelo and then an overhand right…we’re halfway through the 1st round.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:33 pm

You can sense the tension…crowd is pumped up. Chavez comes in with a left hook to the body but backing up. Canelo with a jab and then Chavez backs away.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:34 pm

First round is over. Canelo likely takes it. 10-9.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:36 pm

Rd 2: Canelo digging to the body as Chavez gets close. Canelo noticeably quicker but Chavez sneaks in his own combo to the body.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:36 pm

Canelo lands a hook to the head and body and then Chavez connects with a right….Chavez gets . Canelo along the ropes and lands a combo.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:37 pm

Nice right uppercut lands for Canelo when Chavez ducked low. They are forehead-to-forehead as they go go the body but Canelo’s quicker punches are getting in first.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:38 pm

Canelo landing the jab despite the disadvantage in reach and height. He’s forcing Chavez to fight going backward. 2nd round was clearly Canelo’s.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:38 pm

Chavez not busy enough yet; he needs to start picking it up soon.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:38 pm

Golovkin is at ringside by the way.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:40 pm

Chavez still not throwing enough and Canelo is getting in hooks and uppercuts on the inside here in the 3rd.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:41 pm

Left hook to the body lands for Chavez and then Canelo lands a right. The jab is still connecting for Canelo and a welt is forming under the right eye for Chave and is bleeding from the nose now.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:42 pm

Dominant 3rd round for Canelo. Chavez needs to switch up the gameplan immediately.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:43 pm

4th round and Canelo is putting on a boxing clinic on Chavez Jr.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:44 pm

Chavez just not throwing back much…he’s getting peppered from the outside…Canelo too quick for him so far.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:45 pm

Canelo landing some big punches in the 4th…right crosses, uppercuts, jabs…you name it. It’s a beatdown right now.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:45 pm

Chavez has no answers for Canelo…he looks thoroughly discouraged at the moment.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:46 pm

40-36 Canelo and it’s not even close. Alvarez is not even sitting down between rounds.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:48 pm

Canelo is landing at will in the 5th. Rights, lefts, etc.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:49 pm

Chavez ducks right into a right uppercut from Canelo. A minute left to go in the round and Canelo snapping the jab.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:49 pm

Fans cheering on Canelo

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:50 pm

I have it 50-45 for Canelo. Chavez’s corner telling him to start throwing more punches.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:52 pm

6th round and Chavez hasn’t won a round. Not even close right now. Canelo still going to the body with both hands and works his way in with the jab.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:52 pm

Chavez just can’t seem to let his hands go even when Canelo stops punching and gets in front of him.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:53 pm

Chavez moves Canelo towards the ropes, though Canelo seems to be letting him…Chavez goes to the body but then waits. Canelo is inviting him to throw, perhaps looking for a counter.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:54 pm

Canelo seems to have taken the round off yet still won. 60-54 Canelo.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:56 pm

We’re in the 7th round and Chavez tries trapping Canelo on the ropes and he’s at least throwing shots but Canelo coming back with uppercuts.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:57 pm

Chavez throwing hooks to the body and Canelo retaliates with uppercuts. Chavez’s eyes are swelling up.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:58 pm

Another round in the books; another one for Canelo.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20178:59 pm

We’re in the 8th and Chavez just keeps backing up while Canelo tees off.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:00 pm

Chavez going to the body here in the mid part of the round while Canelo looks for counters. Canelo’s right hand keeps connecting and then he goes to the body.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:01 pm

Canelo’s giving Chavez a beating folks.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:04 pm

9th round and Chavez looks overwhelmed. Canelo is playing with him.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:04 pm

Chavez actually holding in this round.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:05 pm

The jab from Canelo keeps blooding up Chavez’s nose.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:07 pm

The 10th has begun…not sure why Chavez’s corner is allowing this beating to continue.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:08 pm

Sick left hook to the body from Canelo as the fans have completely turned on Chavez.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:09 pm

More of the same in the 10th…crowd upset w/Chavez and Canelo beating on him.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:11 pm

11th round has begun but what for? Canelo looks like he’s in a sparring session.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:13 pm

Canelo having his way with Chavez and he seems content to outbox him. Chavez barely throwing anything back.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:14 pm

12th and final round coming up. This was brutal.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:16 pm

Halfway through the 12th and Canelo continues to land his rights. Chavez can’t do a thing.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:18 pm

And the fight is finally over. Canelo wins every round. A huge stinker.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:19 pm

All three judges will likely have it 120-108.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:20 pm

And that’s exactly how the judges scored it.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:21 pm

We’ll stick around a few moments longer to get some quotes before signing off.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:23 pm

Chavez: “He [Canelo] beat me from the outside, he’s a great fighter.”

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:23 pm

Chavez: “I wanted to box him and I just needed to throw more punches.”

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:24 pm

Chavez: “He’s a good fighter and very fast.”

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:26 pm

Canelo: “I showed I could move, I could box, I could do everything against a bigger fighter.”

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:27 pm

Canelo: “I thought he was going to throw more punches but he wouldn’t do it.”

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:28 pm

Canelo says he wanted to experiment not sitting between rounds since he does it in training and he felt good doing it.

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:29 pm

Canelo asked who his next opponent is. “Golovkin is next!”

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:29 pm

And now Golovkin is making his way to the ring!!

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:31 pm

Golovkin: “I’m very excited…we’re ready.”

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:33 pm

Golovkin: “He is [the best opponent he’s ever faced]”

Ramon Aranda May 6, 20179:36 pm

HBO confirms…Golovkin vs. Canelo on Sep. 16. Goodnight folks!

