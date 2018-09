David Lemieux wasted no time on Saturday night getting past Gary O’Sullivan, as a counter left caught O’Sullivan square in the face, sending to the canvas midway through the first round.

O’Sullivan struggled to get to his feet and was clearly in no-man’s land, as the referee waved him off while still on one knee.

After the fight, Lemieux said he felt good and offered no preference over whom he’d like to face – Canelo or Golovkin.