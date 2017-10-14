Lara, Gausha make weight

Final weights are in for Saturday night’s world title tripleheader on Showtime from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In the main event, Erislandy Lara will defend his WBA junior middleweight title against Terrell Gausha and both fighters made weight earlier today. Lara came in at 153.5 pounds, while Gausha weighed 153.25 pounds.

Jermell Charlo, who defends his WBC junior middleweight title, came in at 153.5 pounds, and opponent Erickson Lubin came in at the same weight.

Finally, IBF junior middleweight title Jarrett Hurd weighed 153.5 pounds, while former champ Austin Trout came in at 153 pounds.

Showtime will televise the tripleheader live at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.