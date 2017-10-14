DeMarco scores first-round stoppage over prospect Ramirez

Former lightweight titlist Antonio DeMarco (33-6-1, 24 KOs) scored an unlikely first-round TKO over the previously unbeaten Eddie Ramirez (17-1, 11 KOs) in the opening fight of the Premier Boxing Champions telecast on FOX.

DeMarco, whose best days are in the rear-view mirror, was coming in as the ‘opponent’ against the hot prospect, but early on stunned Ramirez and unloaded combinations along the ropes.

Though Ramirez was hurt, he didn’t seem to be in deep trouble, but the referee opted to jump in and stop the fight, in what seemed to be an early stoppage.