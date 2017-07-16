Kownacki stops Szpilka in 4

Adam Kownacki (16-0, 13 KOs) remained undefeated tonight in Uniondale, New York, as he scored a fourth-round TKO over Artur Szpilka (20-3, 15 KOs).

As the opening fight of the Premier Boxing Champions card on FOX, Kownacki came out swinging, while Szpilka was game and traded punches over the first two rounds. In the third, it was much of the same, but Kownacki began attacking the body and at one point hurt Szpilka near the end of the round.

In the fourth, Kownacki connected with a combination upstairs that sent Szpilka to the canvas. Szpilka rose up slowly to beat the count but moments later, Kownacki landed a series of right hands that forced a stoppage to the fight.