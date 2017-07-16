Browne dominates, TKOs Monaghan

In the co-featured bout of Premier Boxing Champions’ New York card on FOX, Marcus Browne (20-0, 15 KOs) dominated Sean Monaghan (28-1, 17 KOs) in a completely one-sided affair.

Browne opened up from the start and scored a knockdown with a straight left hand. After Monaghan made it to his feet, Browne continued the attack but a borderline punch to the belt line landed and was called a low blow, giving Monaghan time to recover.

Once the fight resumed, so did Browne’s pressure and after connecting with a series of punches, the fight was finally stopped midway through the second round.