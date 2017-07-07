Mayweather-McGregor Press Tour Announced

Though the Staples Center’s Twitter account partially spilled the beans last night about the press tour for Floyd Mayweather’s upcoming showdown with UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor, today, Showtime officially confirmed the full tour, noting that all four stops will be open to the public, so long as fans have signed up for tickets.

The first stop begins on July 11, with Mayweather and McGregor set to meet face to face at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. PT and the event beginning at 2:30 p.m. PT.

Fans who are interested in attending can sign up for tickets at AXS.com and fans must have a ticket to enter.

The second stop is set for July 12 at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto, with the live show beginning at 6 p.m. ET (doors open at 4:30 p.m. ET). Ticket information is not available yet but will be coming soon.

The third stop will be in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, which begins at 7 p.m. ET and tickets available via Ticketmaster.com and via the box office.

Finally, Mayweather and McGregor will travel to London on July 14 and take part in their last press conference at The SSE Arena, Wembley, beginning at 7 p.m. BST.