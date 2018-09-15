Kovalev-Alvarez rematch to air on ESPN

Top Rank announced this week that the light heavyweight title rematch between Sergey Kovalev and Eleider Alvarez will air live on ESPN in early 2019.

Alvarez (24-0, 12 KOs) shocked Kovalev (32-3-1, 28 KOs) this past August by scoring a shocking seventh-round stoppage to capture the WBO light heavyweight title.

“We are very happy to be joining forces with Top Rank and ESPN for what we expect will be another exciting and historic fight,” said Kathy Duva, CEO of Main Events. “Sergey was clearly winning his first bout with Alvarez when he just got caught. It happens. Congratulations to Alvarez for his spectacular performance, but Sergey is a warrior. He let me know that he is anxious to avenge this loss as soon as possible. We are looking forward to the new year!”