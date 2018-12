Photo: Mikey Williams / Top Rank

Saturday night’s lightweight unification bout between Vasyl Lomachenko and Jose Pedraza was the highest-rated fight on cable TV in 2018 – only second behind the Terence Crawford clash against Jose Benavidez Jr., which also aired on ESPN in October.

Held inside the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Lomachenko defeated Pedraza via unanimous decision to unify the WBO and WBA 135-pound titles.

According to ESPN, the triple-header drew a 1.4 rating, peaking at 1.5 during the main event.