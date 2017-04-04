Jose Ramirez to headline May 5 card in Reno

WBC Continental Americas super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez is set to return on what is traditionally one of the biggest fight weekends in boxing history.

The Mexican-American Ramirez will headline a Top Rank card on May 5 (Cinco de Mayo) at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Reno, Nevada.

With the highly-anticipated pay-per-view showdown featuring Mexican fighters Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr taking place a day later in Las Vegas, Ramirez, a 2012 U.S. Olympian, will look to kick off the storied boxing weekend with a bang.

“Fighting on May 5th brings excitement to me. It’s the day Mexico won “La Batalla de Puebla” (The battle of Puebla) against the strong army of French. It showed the strength of the Mexican people. My blood is 100% Mexican and fighting that day for all the Mexican people will give me the extra motivation and desire to win,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez is currently ranked No. 5 in the world at 140 pounds by the World Boxing Council (WBC) and is looking at this fight as a potential showcase for a world title shot in the near future.

“On May 5th I plan to make a statement. That statement will be to give hope and make the fans believers that I can be a world champion. I want to give my fans a great fight, and show them that I’m complete boxer.”

The ‘Cinco de mayo’ card that will be presented by Top Rank, in association with Let’s Get It On Promotions, and Atlantis Hotel & Casino, will be televised from coast to coast in the United States at 11 p.m. ET/PT on ‘Solo Boxeo’ by Unimas and Univision Deportes Network.

Tickets are now on sale and can be acquired online on: www.TicketMaster.com, charge by phone by calling: 800-745-3000 or at the Atlantis Hotel & Casino Gift Shop.

While an opponent for Ramirez has not been announced, a source told 3 More Rounds that San Francisco’s Jonathan Chicas (15-2, 7 KO) is being heavily discussed.