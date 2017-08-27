Jack dethrones Cleverly for light heavyweight belt

On the undercard of the Mayweather-McGregor PPV, former super middleweight titlist Badou Jack (22-1-2, 13 KOs) annexed the WBA light heavyweight title from Nathan Clevelry (30-4, 16 KOs) in a lopsided affair in Las Vegas.

Jack, who was moving up in weight, had no issues in busting up Cleverly, outside of the first round. Jack landed frequent combinations and Cleverly was unable to muster up much offense as the one-sided beating unfolded.

Jack landed a series of left hooks during the fourth round that stopped Clevelry in his tracks and in the fifth round, a barrage of punches with Cleverly laying on the ropes, finally convinced referee Tony Weeks to call it off.

After the fight, Jack called out WBC light heavyweight titlist Adonis Stevenson.