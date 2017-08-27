30 for 30 on Tommy Morrison debuting September 13

ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentaries are some of the best original content on the network and on September 13, a new edition, focusing on the late former WBO heavyweight titlist Tommy Morrison will debut via the ESPN app and on-demand.

This is the first time a 30 for 30 releases for streaming and on-demand first, though the network will then air it on ESPN2 on September 27.

The documentary is co-directed by Gentry Kirby and Erin Leyden and will cover Morrison’s rise and sudden fall from prominence, highlighting his emergence, his co-starring role in Rocky V, his heavyweight title win and ultimately his HIV story.

“Although testing positive for HIV was a big part of Tommy’s life, we did not set out for this to be an HIV story,” said co-director Gentry Kirby. “’Tommy’ is more of a personal, intimate look into how a person’s upbringing can affect their ability to handle everything that life throws at them.”