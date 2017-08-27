Connect with us

News

30 for 30 on Tommy Morrison debuting September 13

Morrison’s life examined in the upcoming 30 for 30 from ESPN Films.

ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentaries are some of the best original content on the network and on September 13, a new edition, focusing on the late former WBO heavyweight titlist Tommy Morrison will debut via the ESPN app and on-demand.

This is the first time a 30 for 30 releases for streaming and on-demand first, though the network will then air it on ESPN2 on September 27.

The documentary is co-directed by Gentry Kirby and Erin Leyden and will cover Morrison’s rise and sudden fall from prominence, highlighting his emergence, his co-starring role in Rocky V, his heavyweight title win and ultimately his HIV story.

“Although testing positive for HIV was a big part of Tommy’s life, we did not set out for this to be an HIV story,” said co-director Gentry Kirby. “’Tommy’ is more of a personal, intimate look into how a person’s upbringing can affect their ability to handle everything that life throws at them.”

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

More in News