Barrera-Monaghan headline Golden Boy’s next Facebook Watch show

Former light heavyweight title challenger Sullivan Barrera (21-2, 14 KOs) will return to the ring on August 18, to face Seanie Monaghan (29-1, 17 KOs) in a 10-round light heavyweight clash that will be streamed live via Facebook Watch – as part of the Golden Boy Fight Night series, in a collaboration between Golden Boy Promotions and May Events.

Tickets priced from $105 to $55 go on sale on Friday, July 13. The card will take place at the Sands in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

“Thank you to my team, my coach Derik Santos, my promoter Main Events, my manager Luis Molina, and thanks to Seanie Monaghan for taking this fight,” said Barrera. “As always, I’m willing to face the top guys in my division. This is another tough fighter. I look forward to August 18 and I’ll give the fans a great show. They will see me start to climb my way back up to facing the very best light heavyweights in the world.”