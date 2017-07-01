Herrera-Soto Karass to headline August 4 ESPN card

Golden Boy has announced an ESPN card headlined by the junior welterweight clash between Mauricio Herrera (23-7, 7 KOs) and Jesus Soto Karass (28-11-4, 18 KOs) on August 4 from the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Herrera is coming off a unanimous decision win over Hector Velasquez on ESPN back in March and is hoping a win puts him back in title contention.

“This is life or death for me, because both Soto Karass and I potentially have our careers on the line in this ‘make or break’ fight,” Herrera said. “In order to catapult myself back to title contention, I know the most important step will be preparing harder than ever to ensure the victory come fight night.”

Coming off successive loses to Yoshihiro Kamegai, Soto Karass aims to get one back on the ‘win’ column.

“Mark my words, on August 4, the fans will witness a comeback as they’ve never seen before in the ring. This could be one of my last chances to go all-out in the ring, and I want to be sure it happens in this fight,” said Soto Karass. “I know Herrera has accomplished a lot in his career, but this win means more to me and my legacy.”

The co-main event will feature Vyacheslav Shabranskyy (18-1, 15 KOs) against Todd Unthank-May (10-0-1, 4 KOs).

Tickets for the event start at $25.