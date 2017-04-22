Hearns, Barrera, Mayweather Promotions Headline 3rd Annual Box Fan Expo

The third edition of the popular Box Fan Expo will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Cinco De Mayo weekend on the same day as the Canelo Alvarez/Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. bout.

Recently announced as attendees are fighters from the Mayweather Promotions stable as well as seven-time champion Marco Antonio Barrera to go alongside with Hall of Famer Tommy ‘Hitman’ Hearns in what should be another exciting installment of the fighter-to-fan greet fest.

The BFE allows fans to be up close and personal with some of boxing’s greatest fighters, and is regularly scheduled on a mega-fight weekend which provides fans with a whole weekend of boxing activities. Fighters pose for photos and sign autographs as numerous boxing vendors and corporations set up booths and give fans the opportunity to purchase gear from brands all across the sport.

Also announced as attending are associates from the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Al Bernstein, Kronk Boxing, the World Boxing Council, Christy Martin, Mia St. John, Fernando Vargas and Joel Casamayor.

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available online at: http://www.boxfanexpo.eventbrite.com