Groves not concerned about shoulder injury

George Groves successfully defended his super middleweight title this past Saturday night in Manchester, England, but during the fight against Chris Eubank Jr., dislocated his left shoulder.

“The left shoulder just popped out in the 12th round,” said Groves. “The medical advice was to go straight to the A&E and have a look. They gave me a few X-rays and put it back in. I will get a few more scans and see a specialist and I we will look to see what the recovery time is. I have no pain now, I’m sure that is a good sign.”

Groves would end up finishing the fight and winning via unanimous decision to reach the finals of the World Boxing Super Series.

“I’m a fast healer. I broke my jaw in May and I was back training soon after. I have fought two times since then. I keep myself in shape, I live a clean life and it all aids to recovery time. The final is fast approaching and that is exciting for me so my body will re-heal fast. I’m in a confident frame of mind,” said Groves with a smile the day after Saturday’s dramatic fight.

“I was levels above Eubank in terms of boxing ability. Junior just felt short.”