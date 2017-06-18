Gonzalez-Rungvisai rematch set for September 9

The highly anticipated super flyweight rematch between Roman Gonzalez and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai was announced for September 9, according to HBO, who will televise the fight.

Rungvisai (43-4-1, 39 KOs) stunned the previously unbeaten Gonzalez (46-1, 38 KOs) this past March, by earning a shocking majority decision win to annex the WBC super flyweight title, prompting the organization to order an immediate rematch due to the somewhat controversial decision.

“I’m ready to go back into battle and reclaim by WBC super flyweight championship from Sor Rungvisai on September 9,” said Gonzalez. “I know what I have to do to become victorious and with God’s help I will be champion once again.”

Added Rungvisai, “I’m training hard to be the winner of this rematch. Boxing fans around the world will get to see another great fight between us, and I will win and take the WBC world championship title back for everyone in Thailand.”

While a venue has not yet been announced, HBO will also air the WBO super flyweight title clash between Naoya Inoue and Antonio Nieves, as well as the WBC junior bantamweight title eliminator between Carlos Cuadras and Juan Francisco Estrada.

The super flyweight tripleheader will air at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT