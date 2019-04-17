Golovkin facing Rolls on June 8 at MSG

Photo: Raymundo Dioses / 3MoreRounds

Former middleweight champ Gennady Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) is set to return to the ring on June 8, when he takes on Steve Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Golovkin is coming off a majority decision loss to Canelo Alvarez in their rematch, and is making his debut on DAZN, as part of his three-year, six-fight deal.

A two-city press tour is set to begin on April 22 in New York, followed by a stop in Los Angeles on April 23. Tickets to the event go on sale on April 20 and will be priced at $750, $500, $300, $200, $100, and $50.

“I am very excited to be returning to the ring and bringing the Big Drama Show back to Madison Square Garden. The Garden’s fans are fantastic,” said Golovkin. “I love boxing and I promise to bring the best of me to everyone who will be watching me in an all-action fight with Steve Rolls. I am very happy that GGG Promotions has a new home at DAZN.”

The fight will be competed at super middleweight with a maximum weight of 164 pounds.