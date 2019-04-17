Mimi’s Hair Designs and Capital Shave Host ‘Cut A Thon’ for RGBA Fighter Colunga

On April 14, 2019 Mimi’s Hair Designs in Fontana, California held a ‘Cut A Thon’ benefit for fighter Izaac Colunga.

Colunga, an up and coming prospect trained by Robert Garcia, was the victim of a shooting in Riverside, California and remains in critical condition.

Haircuts for both men and women raised funds for Colunga.

Two barbers from Capital Shave in Rancho Cucamonga cut hair alongside the women of Mimi’s.

A raffle was held for Knotts Berry Farm tickets, high end colognes, and hats donated by the Hat Club. Friends of the Colunga family cooked tacos throughout the day. ALL proceeds went to the continued hospital care for Izaac.

Colunga, (3-0, 2KO) was training for his next fight on the Mikey Garcia-Errol Spence undercard.

Multiple events have taken place in support of Team Colunga, including a 5K run at Colunga’s high school, car wash, classic car show and an adult soccer event.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up for Team Colunga.

https://www.gofundme.com/team-colunga

Capital Shave is located at 7273 Carnelian St. Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701 and is open 7 days per week.

Mimi’s Hair Designs is located at 17069 Valley Blvd, Fontana, CA 92335 and is closed Sundays.