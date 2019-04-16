‘Miracle Man’ Jacobs Workout in New York for Cinco De Mayo Bout Against Canelo

IBF middleweight titlist Daniel Jacobs is in full swing for his May date against Canelo Alvarez. Jacobs, (35-2, 29KOs) worked out at EA Fitness in Long Island, New York with his trainer Andre Rozier in preparation of his title defense against Alvarez in a live event featured on DAZN from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The New York native won the IBF title in October 2018 with a win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko and will be defending his title for the first time.

“I haven’t done anything majorly different than in any other training camp. We’ve had a lot of guys who spar similar to Canelo’s style, and I’ve kept my camp here in New York. We have everything we need here at Competitive Edge Athletics. I’ve been here for six years and this is the biggest fight I’ve ever had. I wanted to be at home and feel that energy from where it all started. I wanted to feel the vibes and then go to Las Vegas for the victory.”

Canelo vs. Jacobs takes place live on DAZN on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I don’t necessarily think Canelo can bully me. I think that it’s going to be really hard for him being the smaller guy to dictate that. I’m a rough guy when it comes to being in the ring. From the outside looking in, it might look different. But in the ring, I’m a physically big guy with speed and power, so it’s more about the tactics that I choose to use to be victorious.”